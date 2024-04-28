Dohj LLC Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.09. 3,636,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,426. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.74. The company has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

