Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.43.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.87. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3387215 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. 37.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

