tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) Downgraded by Raymond James

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.50.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

