3i Group (LON:III) Insider Purchases £200,291 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Schaapveld purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($251,621.86).

LON III traded up GBX 68 ($0.85) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,919 ($36.67). 2,120,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,687. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,837 ($23.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,992 ($37.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,755.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,453.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of £28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 34.50 ($0.43) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,217.39%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.36) to GBX 3,050 ($38.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

