White Pine Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054 in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 421,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

