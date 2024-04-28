Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

BR stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.15. The stock had a trading volume of 211,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

