Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,541,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,358,000. Finally, National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,378,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. 279,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

