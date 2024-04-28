Olin (NYSE:OLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,565. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

