Dohj LLC Makes New $945,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after acquiring an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $28,239,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.88.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $7.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.69. 2,257,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,296. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

