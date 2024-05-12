Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3,382.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 530,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $133.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

