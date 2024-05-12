Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $482.29 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.