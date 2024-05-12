Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Allegion by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $125.99 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

