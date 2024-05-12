Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 100,942 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,942 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

