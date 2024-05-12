Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

