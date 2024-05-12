Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,562,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,813,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

