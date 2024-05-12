Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,598 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 423.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 878,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

