50,927 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 105,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.