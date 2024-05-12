Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $335,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 47.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,979.32 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,054.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,801.40. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,108.83.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

