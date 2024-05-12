Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.