Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

