Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KLA Price Performance
KLAC stock opened at $718.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.31. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
