Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 102,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,102.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.