Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Comerica worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Comerica by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

CMA opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

