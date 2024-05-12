Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.