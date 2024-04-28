Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,202. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.