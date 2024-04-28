Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,241 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Howard Hughes worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 278,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,369. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
