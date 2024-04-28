Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,241 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Howard Hughes worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HHH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 278,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,369. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

