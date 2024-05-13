Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.03. 71,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,354. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

