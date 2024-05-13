TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $509.46 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $509.46 million and $42.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 509,701,467 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

