Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 27,020 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $111,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,734 shares of company stock worth $17,208,404. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

