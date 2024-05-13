indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 910,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,690,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
INDI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,545,000 after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
