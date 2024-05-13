Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,290,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,368 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $14.79.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,195.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 28,311 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $336,334.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,195.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,084 shares of company stock worth $1,074,979. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

