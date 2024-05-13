Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,290,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,368 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $14.79.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRBY
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Stock Up 6.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.