Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.22. Approximately 776,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,730,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.