Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.61. 703,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,066. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

