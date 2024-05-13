Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 464,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,156. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

