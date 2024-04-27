Spinnaker Trust Sells 195 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.74. 754,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

