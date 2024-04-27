Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.87 and its 200 day moving average is $231.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

