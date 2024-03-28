NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NEE opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

