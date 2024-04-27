O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FNV stock opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
