O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $229,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.