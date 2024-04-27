O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $41.35-41.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8-17.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.95 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 41.350-41.850 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,043.93. The stock had a trading volume of 335,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,021. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,015.51.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,106.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.