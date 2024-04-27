The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day moving average of $299.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

