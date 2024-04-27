Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Oikos Holdings LLC

Oikos Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 9.0% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

