Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 48,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

BEP opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.