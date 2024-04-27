Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $733.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.06. The company has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a PE ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $380.77 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

