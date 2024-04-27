Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.26 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.87 and its 200 day moving average is $315.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

