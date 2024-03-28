Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.78

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.76, with a volume of 8257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.76.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $923.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

