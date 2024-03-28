Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.34. 162,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

