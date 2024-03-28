First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.12

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 3751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,109,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

