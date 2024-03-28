Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.25

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $125.88, with a volume of 937227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.94.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,376.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

