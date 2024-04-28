Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

